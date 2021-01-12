LNZNDRF – “Brace Yourself”

Back in 2015 and 2016, when the National were in the middle of the long stretch between Trouble Will Find Me and Sleep Well Beast, the band’s various members went off and explored some new projects. For Scott and Bryan Devendorf, that was LNZNDRF, their trippy/kraut-y group with Ben Lanz. A few years later, LNZNDRF has added both a new EP (last year’s To A Lake) and a new member (Beirut/Grizzly Bear associate Aaron Arntz). And now, they’re also about unveil a second album.

LNZNDRF’s sophomore outing is called, simply enough, II. Like with the material from LNZNDRF’s past releases, II originated when the group convened in Austin in late 2019 for a week of improvised writing sessions, described as “a mass hypnotism, somehow both thunderous and trance-inducing.” Over the course of last year, the group worked those jams into songs, but II doesn’t sound like it’s going to lose any of the psychedelic glimmer that’s characterized LNZNDRF so far. “These songs seem to come from the formless, translucent holograms that appear behind your eyelids just before sleep sets in,” the band said in a statement. “The visions you swear you’ll remember in the morning but never do.”

Along with the announcement, LNZNDRF have released a new single called “Brace Yourself.” It begins with a big drumbeat and settles into a spaced-out groove as Lanz’ vocals enter. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “The Xeric Steppe”

02 “Brace Yourself”

03 “You Still Rip”

04 “Cascade”

05 “Chicxulub”

06 “Ringwoodite”

07 “Glaskiers”

08 “Stowaway”

II is out 1/29. Pre-order it here.