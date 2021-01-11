Neil Young Shares Statement On Insurrection, Feels “Empathy For The People Who Have Been So Manipulated”

Neil Young has been using his website as a platform to talk about politics for a while now, from writing open letters to the President to expressing his opinions about racial justice. Over the weekend, Young tackled the insurrection at the Capitol building in a new post titled “A Message from Neil.”

In it, he encourages “empathy for the people who have been so manipulated and had their beliefs used as political weapons” and talks about how we need “discussion and solutions” and “respect for one another’s beliefs.” He specifically mentions a rioter that has come to be known as Elizabeth from Knoxville, who was filmed crying on camera and saying that she had just been maced. (It’s been called into question whether or not she was actually maced.)

“A young lady in tears spoke of being maced in the Capital [sic]. She was crying because she had been attacked and all she was doing was trying to have her voice heard in the Revolution,” Young wrote in his post. “She was one of thousands who have been carrying the feeling of being persecuted for their beliefs, their feeling that American power just didn’t care.”

Here’s Young’s full post: