Painted Shrines – “Gone”

Woods’ Jeremy Earl and Skygreen Leopards’ Glenn Donaldson first met way back in the mid-’00s. They’ve been friends and collaborators ever since, first teaming up in earnest on Woods’ 2011 release Sun & Shade. Then, back in 2018, the two decided to get together for their own project. Donaldson invited Earl out to his studio in Northern California, and they spent a week making an album. They’re calling themselves Painted Shrines, and the album Heaven And Holy. After putting finishing touches on it during quarantine last year, they’re unveiling it in the beginning of March.

“It was a pleasure to work with Glenn on these songs and step away from my normal recording rituals into something more carefree, spontaneous, and raw,” Earl said in a statement. “Nothing like throwing up a couple of mics and bashing out some songs with an old friend. Was great to let go and have Glenn man the controls. The result was something different than Woods. West coast fog in New York City streets. A collaboration born from friendship and the search for the jingle jangle.”

Along with the announcement, Painted Shrines have shared a new song called “Gone.” Earls’ “search for the jingle jangle” is an apt description, with “Gone” filtering Byrds-ian folk-rock through a contemporary indie lens. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Saturates The Eye”

02 “Panoramic”

03 “Gone”

04 “Painted Shrines”

05 “Not So Bad”

06 “Soft Wasp”

07 “Heaven And Holy”

08 “The BZC”

09 “Fool”

10 “Coast”

11 “Moon Will Rise”

12 “Pacem In Terris”

Heaven And Holy is out 3/5 on Woodsist. Pre-order it here.