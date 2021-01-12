Future Islands are one of our great live bands, and their shows were always the single most important part of the band’s appeal. Whether playing cramped DIY spaces or festival stages, the band has always brought a sheer weight of presence, and that’s helped make their records sound better. Unfortunately, given the state of things, Future Islands haven’t had a lot of chances to show what they can do lately. So anytime you get a chance to see them do what they can do, it’s worth your time.

Back in October, Future Islands released their album As Long As You Are. Last night, the band did musical-guest duties on Late Night With Seth Meyers. As with the band’s Colbert performance a few months ago, it looks like they taped their Seth Meyers clip on the same audience-free soundstage where they taped their livestreamed record-release show. Once again, they summoned all their authority. Frontman Samuel T. Herring, who carries himself as a stage actor as much as the singer in a band, was again able to summon that peculiar gravity that he has, singing the hell out of “Plastic Beach” and making some very strong eye contact with the camera. Watch it all happen below.

Future Islands also have something new in the world. Like Future Islands, Dan Deacon came out of the busy and frantically creative mid-’00s Baltimore DIY scene. And now the band has shared a nine-minute Dan Deacon remix of “For Sure,” the first single from the new album. (“For Sure” also features Wye Oak’s Jenn Wasner, so the remix is a Baltimore family affair.) Deacon crushed this thing. Deacon and Future Islands find the same wavelength, and Deacon stretches the song out and makes it even more majestic. Listen below.

As Long As You Are and the Deacon “For Sure” remix are both out now on 4AD.