CARM – “Song Of Trouble” (Feat. Sufjan Stevens)

CJ Camerieri, co-founder of contemporary classical music ensemble yMusic and leader of his own solo project CARM, is releasing his debut album next week. It boasts some exciting guest features, many of which we’ve already heard: “Land” is a collaboration with Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon; on “Already Gone” Camerieri worked with Yo La Tengo’s Georgia Hubley and Ira Kaplan. We’ve also heard “Soft Night” and the Shara Nova-featuring “Tapp” from it.

Today, Camerieri is releasing one last single from CARM and its a collaboration with Sufjan Stevens. Stevens wrote the lyrics for the track and sings lead vocals. Camerieri and Stevens go way back and have continued working together over the years and “Song Of Trouble” is an assured outing for the two of them, simple and gentle. It’s the first we’re hearing from Sufjan since last year’s The Ascension.

Check it out below.

CARM is out 1/22 via 37d03d. Pre-order it here.