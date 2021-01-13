CARM – “Song Of Trouble” (Feat. Sufjan Stevens)

New Music January 13, 2021 10:19 AM By James Rettig

CARM – “Song Of Trouble” (Feat. Sufjan Stevens)

New Music January 13, 2021 10:19 AM By James Rettig

CJ Camerieri, co-founder of contemporary classical music ensemble yMusic and leader of his own solo project CARM, is releasing his debut album next week. It boasts some exciting guest features, many of which we’ve already heard: “Land” is a collaboration with Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon; on “Already Gone” Camerieri worked with Yo La Tengo’s Georgia Hubley and Ira Kaplan. We’ve also heard “Soft Night” and the Shara Nova-featuring “Tapp” from it.

Today, Camerieri is releasing one last single from CARM and its a collaboration with Sufjan Stevens. Stevens wrote the lyrics for the track and sings lead vocals. Camerieri and Stevens go way back and have continued working together over the years and “Song Of Trouble” is an assured outing for the two of them, simple and gentle. It’s the first we’re hearing from Sufjan since last year’s The Ascension.

Check it out below.

CARM is out 1/22 via 37d03d. Pre-order it here.

James Rettig Administrator

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Cyndi Lauper’s “True Colors”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Boston’s “Amanda”

    1 day ago

    Ariel Pink Dropped By Mexican Summer After Attending Trump Rally

    5 days ago

    Lana Del Rey Reveals Chemtrails Over The Country Club Artwork & Tracklist

    4 days ago

    Lana Del Rey: You Took My Sadness Out Of Context At … Complex

    2 days ago

    more from New Music

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest