Immediately After His Second Impeachment, Donald Trump Gave Medals To Toby Keith & Ricky Skaggs

Right now, very few public figures are willing to associate themselves with Donald Trump. Every major tech company has banned Trump from its platforms, and Patriots coach Bill Belichick, who was invited to receive the National Medal Of Freedom from Trump earlier this week, declined the invitation. But at least a couple of vaguely prominent musicians are apparently still winning to stand in a room with Trump and get awards.

Yesterday, mere minutes after the House Of Representatives voted to impeach Trump for an unprecedented second time, Trump reportedly presented the National Medal Of The Arts to the country singers Toby Keith and Ricky Skaggs. Both Keith and Skaggs have been Trump supporters in the past, and Keith played at Trump’s inauguration in 2017. Rolling Stone reports that representatives for both Keith and Skaggs have declined to comment.

The National Medal Of The Arts is the highest award that the US government gives to patrons of the arts. Counting yesterday, Trump has only awarded it twice. In 2019, he honored a group of people that included the country-folk singer Alison Krauss. By contrast, Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama gave the award to a great many musicians during his time in office, including Bob Dylan, Quincy Jones, Sonny Rollins, James Taylor, Mel Tillis, Herb Alpert, Allen Toussaint, Linda Ronstadt, Meredith Monk, Philip Glass, and Berry Gordy.

Pinning a medal on Toby Keith is a pretty weird way to respond to your second impeachment! It’s weird to think that this will probably be one of Trump’s final acts as president. And now we’re forced to wonder: Did Trump offer the medal to Kid Rock? To Mike Love? To Kanye West?