Besides being one of the savviest and most addictively entertaining series on TV, HBO’s Succession has yielded some fun musical tie-ins, such as Pusha T rapping over Nicholas Britell’s theme music, Kendall Roy’s facepalm-worthy hip-hop tribute to his father “L To The OG,” and cast member Nicholas Braun’s COVID-themed TRL-era rock parody “Antibodies (Do You Have The).” Now they’re adding an actual music celebrity to the cast.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Jihae Kim, a rock singer and actor from Seoul better known by the mononym Jihae, will have a recurring role in the show’s third season, which (thankfully) is shooting now after being delayed by the pandemic. Jihae, who previously appeared in the post-apocalyptic action movie Mortal Engines and an episode of the cyberpunk TV show Altered Carbon, is playing a PR consultant named Berry Schneider. Also joining the cast are Sanaa Lathan (Love & Basketball, The Affair) and Linda Emond (Lodge 49, Law & Order: SVU).

Here’s Jihae’s latest single, “Tonight,” and her cover of David Bowie’s “Life On Mars.”