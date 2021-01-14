The Body – “Tied Up And Locked In”

New Music January 14, 2021 4:58 PM By Peter Helman

The Body – “Tied Up And Locked In”

The Body are releasing their new album I’ve Seen All I Need To See at the end of the month. They’ve described it as a “meditation on distortion,” an attempt to push all of their gear to its breaking point.

“Noise is power, but is generally represented as negative, chaotic, dangerous, violent, when it comes … from those marginalized from power,” they explain. “Noise is also an expression of freedom, a ‘liberation of sound.'”

The noise duo have already shared one song from the record, “A Lament.” And today, they’re giving us another taste with the pummeling new single “Tied Up And Locked In.” Listen to it below.

I’ve Seen All I Need To See is out 1/29 via Thrill Jockey. Pre-order it here.

