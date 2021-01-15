DaBaby – “Masterpiece”

DaBaby – “Masterpiece”

New Music January 15, 2021 9:38 AM By Chris DeVille

After a breakout 2019, DaBaby kept getting bigger in 2020 despite his apparent bad behavior. He logged his first #1 hit, the Roddy Ricch collab “Rockstar.” He became a go-to guest star for artists ranging from Dua Lipa to Jack Harlow to Pop Smoke, landing in the top 10 with all of them. Today he’s got a new song out.

On “Masterpiece,” DaBaby rides a crisp and hard-hitting beat from d.a. got that dope, singing the praises of his girlfriend, DaniLeigh: “My lil’ bitch is a masterpiece/ I don’t even gotta be funny when I’m tellin’ no jokes/ She still gon’ laugh at me/ Still suck my dick when she mad at me.” Sounds like a pretty cushy situation, DaBaby! It also sounds like a hit. Listen below.

Presumably “Masterpiece” will appear on the follow-up to last year’s Blame It On Baby.

