Baio – “Dead Hand Control” & “Take It From Me”

Chris Baio, who releases music under his own last name when he’s not playing bass in Vampire Weekend, has a new solo album called Dead Hand Control coming out at the end of the month. We’ve already heard a couple of tracks, “Endless Me, Endlessly” and “What Do You Say When I’m Not There?,” and now we’re getting a couple more, “Take It From Me” and the record’s title track.

Named after Dead Hand, the Soviet missile control system designed to ensure an automatic response to an American nuclear strike, and dead hand control, the legal name for attempting to control the beneficiaries of your will after you die, Dead Hand Control has some heavy stuff on its mind. But as these tracks demonstrates, Baio’s armageddon still sounds pretty fun.

“I’ve been adding up the numbers/ In case not many of us live/ The final days don’t gotta be lonely/ When baby I’ve got so much love to give,” Baio sings on the upbeat track, a great little apocalyptic come-on. “You can take what you want if you take it from me,” he croons on the jaunty “Take It From Me.” Listen to both “Dead Hand Control” and “Take It From Me” below.

Dead Hand Control is out 1/29 on Glassnote. Pre-order it here.