Baio – “Dead Hand Control” & “Take It From Me”

New Music January 15, 2021 10:25 AM By Peter Helman

Baio – “Dead Hand Control” & “Take It From Me”

New Music January 15, 2021 10:25 AM By Peter Helman

Chris Baio, who releases music under his own last name when he’s not playing bass in Vampire Weekend, has a new solo album called Dead Hand Control coming out at the end of the month. We’ve already heard a couple of tracks, “Endless Me, Endlessly” and “What Do You Say When I’m Not There?,” and now we’re getting a couple more, “Take It From Me” and the record’s title track.

Named after Dead Hand, the Soviet missile control system designed to ensure an automatic response to an American nuclear strike, and dead hand control, the legal name for attempting to control the beneficiaries of your will after you die, Dead Hand Control has some heavy stuff on its mind. But as these tracks demonstrates, Baio’s armageddon still sounds pretty fun.

“I’ve been adding up the numbers/ In case not many of us live/ The final days don’t gotta be lonely/ When baby I’ve got so much love to give,” Baio sings on the upbeat track, a great little apocalyptic come-on. “You can take what you want if you take it from me,” he croons on the jaunty “Take It From Me.” Listen to both “Dead Hand Control” and “Take It From Me” below.

Dead Hand Control is out 1/29 on Glassnote. Pre-order it here.

Peter Helman Administrator

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Boston’s “Amanda”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Cyndi Lauper’s “True Colors”

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: The Human League’s “Human”

    13 hours ago

    Ariel Pink Went On Tucker Carlson To Whine About “Cancel Culture”

    12 hours ago

    Lana Del Rey: You Took My Sadness Out Of Context At … Complex

    3 days ago

    more from New Music

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest