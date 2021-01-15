They stylistically bugged-out rap conqueror Rico Nasty knows a few things about visual spectacle. Every one of her videos is a different kind of psychedelic vision, and her live shows are huge on stylistic energy. Last year, Rico released the excellent album Nightmare Vacation. And last night, in what Jimmy Fallon called her TV debut, Rico gave an absolutely ridiculous performance, going for audacity.

On Fallon, Rico performed “OHFR?,” the single that she made with frequent collaborators 100 Gecs. Rico really just lip-synced the song, but she did it in the most theatrical way possible. For the occasion, Rico and her friends dressed up in Marie Antoinette period garb: 18th-century ball gowns, towering hairdos, baroque jewelry. It was really something.

Rico would’ve made an impression on The Tonight Show if she’d just done the song straight; she’s got that kind of presence. Instead, she went above and beyond, making the sort of wild visual statement that you can’t help but remember. Her performance is a beautiful thing, and you can watch it below.

Nightmare Vacation is out now on Atlantic.