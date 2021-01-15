The Notwist – “Al Sur” (Feat. Juana Molina)

The Notwist are about to release Vertigo Days, their first album since 2014’s Close To The Glass, featuring vocals from artists like Ben Lamar Gay, Zayaendo, Angel Bat Dawid, and Saya. “We wanted to question the concept of a band by adding other voices and ideas, other languages, and also question or blur the idea of national identity,” the band’s Markus Acher explains.

They’ve already shared the songs “Ship,” “Where You Find Me,” and “Oh Sweet Fire” over the course of the past year. And today, they’re sharing another single, “Al Sur,” featuring singing and electronics from the great Argentinian experimentalist Juana Molina. It’s an excellent match, sounding like a good Notwist song and a good Juana Molina song. Listen to “Al Sur” below.

Vertigo Days is out 1/29 on Morr Music. Pre-order it here.