Watch Arlo Parks Play A Lovely Solo Cover Of The xx’s “VCR”

The hugely talented young London artist Arlo Parks first hit our radar last year, when she got together with Phoebe Bridgers to cover Radiohead’s “Fake Plastic Trees.” Next week, Parks will release her debut album Collapsed In Sunbeams; we’ve posted the early singles “Caroline” and the Clairo collab “Green Eyes.” With the LP’s release looming, Parks tweeted yesterday that she will “start covering some tunes that are saving me during lockdown.” For her first act, she’s taken on the xx’s classic “VCR.”

In a video that she posted on YouTube, Parks sings a lovely, hazy version of “VCR,” nailing the song’s intimacy while still showing off her voice and her personality. Parks accompanies herself on keyboard, and her arrangement of the song is just as minimal as the original, but it’s minimal in different ways.

“VCR,” the xx’s soft and tender 2010 single, seems to be evolving into some kind of standard. Parks is joining a proud lineage; “VCR” has been covered by acts like OMD, the Antlers, and (eesh) G-Eazy. (There’s also a Four Tet remix.) On Twitter, Parks writes, “@The_xx’s first album has this specific sense of sweetness and simple romance – VCR is one of my favourite songs atm it makes me feel free some how.” Check out her version and the video for the xx’s original below.

Collapsed In Sunbeams is out 1/29 on Transgressive. Pre-order it here.