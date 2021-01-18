Radiohead’s Previously Unreleased On A Friday Demo Up For Auction

News January 18, 2021 2:55 PM By Chris DeVille

Radiohead’s Previously Unreleased On A Friday Demo Up For Auction

News January 18, 2021 2:55 PM By Chris DeVille

Before Radiohead were Radiohead, they were On A Friday, so named because that’s when they practiced. It was the 1980s, and they were students in Abingdon, Oxfordshire. At one point they had three saxophonists in the band. As you can see from the band name, they were still finding their feet.

Related

On A Friday: Radiohead In The ’80s

Still, given how far they’ve come since then, it is unsurprising that an old demo tape containing previously unheard recordings is up for auction. The BBC reports that a cassette featuring handwritten notes and a label design by Thom Yorke is expected to fetch £2,000 or more. Three of the six songs therein have never previously leaked: “Promise Me,” “Boy In A Box,” and “These Chains.” The seller, who wishes to remain anonymous, is a friend of the band’s who was given the tape by one of the members in the early ’90s.

You can bid on this item on Jan. 26 via Omega Auctions.

Chris DeVille Administrator

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: The Human League’s “Human”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Bon Jovi’s “You Give Love A Bad Name”

    13 hours ago

    Ariel Pink Went On Tucker Carlson To Whine About “Cancel Culture”

    4 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    3 days ago

    Phil Spector Dead At 81

    1 day ago

    more from News

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest