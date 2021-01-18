Radiohead’s Previously Unreleased On A Friday Demo Up For Auction
Before Radiohead were Radiohead, they were On A Friday, so named because that’s when they practiced. It was the 1980s, and they were students in Abingdon, Oxfordshire. At one point they had three saxophonists in the band. As you can see from the band name, they were still finding their feet.
Still, given how far they’ve come since then, it is unsurprising that an old demo tape containing previously unheard recordings is up for auction. The BBC reports that a cassette featuring handwritten notes and a label design by Thom Yorke is expected to fetch £2,000 or more. Three of the six songs therein have never previously leaked: “Promise Me,” “Boy In A Box,” and “These Chains.” The seller, who wishes to remain anonymous, is a friend of the band’s who was given the tape by one of the members in the early ’90s.
You can bid on this item on Jan. 26 via Omega Auctions.