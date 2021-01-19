J.U.S – “Brown Noise” (Feat. Danny Brown) (Prod. Black Noi$e)

Late last year, Danny Brown teased the possible future release of a new album called XXXX — presumably the sequel to the 2011 classic XXX. We haven’t heard anything further about that album yet. Today, though, Brown is all over another new album. Brown just launched his label Bruiser Brigade Records. The label has released the excellently titled GOD GOKU JAY-Z, the new album from Detroit rapper/producer J.U.S.

J.U.S is a member of Brown’s Bruiser Brigade crew, and he’s got a rumbling, conversational flow that contrasts nicely with Danny Brown’s delivery. Brown is on three songs from GOD GOKU JAY-Z, and whenever he shows up, he brings back his old electric-shock yelp delivery. You should really hear the casually avant-garde “Brown Noise,” which has J.U.S and Danny Brown going in over a melting beat from recent Danny Brown collaborator Black Noi$e. Here’s the video, shot in the snow and with Brown wearing a DOOM facemask.

I would also like to “Have Mercy,” another J.U.S/Danny Brown collab with a gorgeous beat from cloud-rap pioneer and Main Attrakionz member Squadda B. Danny Brown: “Got stripes like the booty on a stripper with three kids/ Tried to warn you, now here I is.” Here’s that one:

<a href="https://bruiserbrigaderecords.bandcamp.com/album/god-goku-jay-z">GOD GOKU JAY-Z by J.U.S</a>

GOD GOKU JAY-Z is a short album that flows together beautifully and features production from Skywlkr and Raphy. You should really just go ahead and listen to the whole thing, and you can do that below.

GOD GOKU JAY-Z is out now on Bruiser Brigade Records, and you can get it at Bandcamp.