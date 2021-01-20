Four years ago, when Donald Trump took office, the political writer Matt Taibbi published a book about the first Trump campaign called Insane Clown President. That was not the first time someone has invoked the spectre of long-running Detroit rap duo Insane Clown Posse when discussing Trump, and it would not be the last. Just yesterday, Graeme Wood, a staff writer at The Atlantic, published an opinion piece called “What To Do With Trumpists,” which repeatedly compared Trump to ICP and their fans. Violent J isn’t having it.

In his article, Wood described the Trump era as “our four-year experiment in being governed by the political equivalent of the Insane Clown Posse.” He also added that Trump’s presidency is “ending in Juggalo style (some have called it ‘Trumpalo’), violently and pointlessly, with a handful of deaths, the smearing of various bodily fluids, and a riot on the way out.” Many of Wood’s peers pointed out that Insane Clown Posse and their Juggalo community have always stood against the intolerance that Trump represents and that ICP cancelled last year’s Gathering Of The Juggalos over COVID concerns while Trump was still holding massive indoor rallies.

Now Violent J, one half of ICP, has joined the conversation. In texts to to the Huffington Post, Violent J has responded to Wood’s piece:

I can’t believe TheAtlantic.com would hire a writer, presumably for his expertise in journalism who’s that off the mark, as well as an editor for his or her fact checking abilities who obviously lives within a reality separate from our own when it comes to defining who Juggalos truly are and what they’re about… The truth is it fuckin’ hurts and [it’s] scary seeing professional adults acting like savage bullies… sad little bullshit like this makes me question the media in general and [lose] a little faith in just about [everything] I fuckin read!

Violent J, who has always been fiercely protective of Juggalos, adds that Juggalos are "easy targets because they're so misunderstood."