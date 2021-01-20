Bad Religion – “Emancipation Of The Mind”

Back in 2019, Bad Religion released their first new album in six years, Age Of Unreason. A few months back, they shared an outtake from that album called “What Are We Standing For,” a track in support of athletes who take a knee to protest racism and police brutality. Now today, on Inauguration Day, they’ve put out another Age Of Unreason outtake called “Emancipation Of The Mind” to welcome in the new administration.

“I think the song really is a celebration of enlightenment values that can be cultivated through enthusiastic learning and open-mindedness,” the band’s Greg Graffin said in a statement. “So often we’re told what to think. But learning how to think (as opposed to learning what to think) is a true feeling of emancipation from the constraints of indoctrination that are so commonplace in our society.”

Check it out below.

“Emancipation Of The Mind” is out now via Epitaph.