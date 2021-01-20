Vast Aire & Cosmiq – “Good Fuel”

Vast Aire, one half of the much-loved New York underground rap duo Cannibal Ox, doesn’t make music that often; he hasn’t come out with a solo album since 2010’s OX 2010: A Street Odyssey. So it seems notable that Vast has just released a new track.

“Good Fuel,” Vast’s new single, is a collaboration with Cosmiq, the producer who handled most of Cannibal Ox’s 2015 reunion album Return Of The Blade. “Good Fuel” isn’t abstract as the stuff that Cannibal Ox got famous making. Instead, Vast keeps things grounded. He quotes extensively from “When Doves Cry,” references Juice, and says that he’s “ready to scalp Donald Trump.” He also says, “My commander in chief is running amok!” (Vast posted the song yesterday, so that still applied.) It feels good to hear his weathered rasp again. Listen below.

No word yet on whether Vast has more music on the way, but one single is better than no singles.