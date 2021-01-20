Donald Trump’s inauguration four years ago boasted performances from Lee Greenwood, Toby Keith, and 3 Doors Down. That was pretty much it. Joe Biden’s inauguration today, on the other hand, had Lady Gaga singing the national anthem and New Radicals reuniting for the first time in 22 years, and that was only the beginning.

Tonight, the Presidential Inaugural Committee is putting on a Celebrating America special featuring virtual performances from a whole host of big names: Foo Fighters, Bruce Springsteen, John Legend, Justin Timberlake, Black Pumas, Demi Lovato, Katy Perry, Jon Bon Jovi, Ant Clemons, and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The special is being hosted by America’s avuncular sweetheart Tom Hanks, and other celebrities including Kerry Washington, Eva Longoria, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, chef José Andrés, labor leader Dolores Huerta, and Kim Ng, the first woman general manager in the MLB, will all be making appearances.

Celebrating America starts at 8:30PM and is scheduled to conclude at 10PM ET. Watch the whole thing, or some isolated performances, below.