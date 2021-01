Parker Silzer IV formerly played guitar in the 2015 Stereogum Band To Watch Slonk Donkerson and currently plays guitar in Kitten. And today, he’s officially releasing his debut solo single under the name Parker IV. Silzer wrote, performed, recorded, produced, and mixed “Eye 4 Eye” by himself. It’s a big pop song with an airy floatiness belied by some extremely crunchy guitars, and you can listen to the track below.

EYE 4 EYE by PARKER IV