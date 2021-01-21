There’s no rapping on Portishead’s 1994 debut album Dummy, and yet the LP stands tall alongside Mobb Deep’s The Infamous and GZA’s Liquid Swords on the list of moody, meditative ’90s rap masterpieces. The Bristol group found an eerie, minor-key sound that dug deep into loneliness and internal devastation, and the feeling that they evoke is a lot closer to prime Queensbridge boom-bap than it is to, say, Radiohead. Today, a new rap album recognizes and salutes that.

Hus Kingpin is an underground fixture whose evocative, understated music fits firmly within the lane that fellow Long Island native Roc Marciano blazed a decade ago. Today, Hus released a new album called Portishus, which he says is “inspired by” Portishead’s music. You can tell. I’m on my first listen right now, and I’m pretty sure that not all the tracks form Portishus directly sample Portishead, though some definitely do. It’s more that Hus is chasing the same vibe as the one Portishead brought on their first two albums. That’s a good vibe to chase.

Porthishus features appearances from rappers like Willie The Kid, Ransom, Smoovth, and Vinnie Paz. More to the point, it features a whole lot of hardnosed East Coast rapping over hazy spy-movie guitars and lost-in-the-world drum loops. This is sad, pretty music, and I’m into it. Stream it below.

The self-released Portishus is out now.