Best Coast have some crazy timing. Back in the early, pre-pandemic days of 2020, Best Coast came back with Always Tomorrow, their first new album in five years. Shit happened, and they didn’t get to do a whole lot of touring behind the LP. Then, earlier this month, Best Coast were scheduled to be the musical guests on Jimmy Kimmel Live. On the day of their appearance, though, a mob of authoritarian yahoos invaded the Capitol, and five people died. Suddenly, it didn’t make a whole lot of sense to put some catchy fuzz-pop on Kimmel, and Best Coast’s appearance on the show was rescheduled.

Last night, Kimmel finally aired that Best Coast performance. It still sounded great! Bethany Cosentino and her bandmates bashed their way through the Always Tomorrow jam “Master Of My Mind” in what looks like a big living room, with a banner hung up behind them. The room was full of Christmas lights and plastic bunnies. Everyone other than Cosentino wore masks. Cosentino’s voice remains one of the most expressive instruments in indie rock, and her band’s fizzy catchiness has lost none of its punch.

Maybe it’s worth noting that “Master Of My Mind” is a song about being paralyzed with anxiety and “so scared of the future.” Relatable! Now that the performance is finally out in the world, hopefully it doesn’t portend some other terrible bullshit happening. Watch it below.

Always Tomorrow is out now on Concord.