Cosha – “Lapdance From Asia” (Feat. Shygirl)

New Music January 22, 2021 11:45 AM By Peter Helman

Irish singer and producer Cosha has teamed up with recent Artist To Watch Shygirl for a new collaborative single called “Lapdance From Asia.” The song originated as a beat made by Cosha, Zack Sekoff, and Mura Masa in a studio overlooking the Hollywood Hills. “It was nighttime so you could see all the lights beneath you for miles. I wanted to make something that sounded like the view,” Cosha recalls.

The lyrics, meanwhile, were written after a night out at the strip club while on tour in Brisbane — including, yes, a lapdance from Asia. “I didn’t want to let the moment go, carefree and happy,” Cosha explains. “I wrote Lapdance from Asia to savour the taste.”

Shygirl also contributed vocals to the track. “Me and Shy had been following each other for a while on IG and I think we recognised something in each other that we liked, definitely an energy that translated in the song and ultimately into our friendship,” says Cosha. Listen to “Lapdance From Asia” below.

