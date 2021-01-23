Yesterday, to coincide with the 48th anniversary of Roe vs. Wade, Amanda Shires released a new version of her abortion rights ballad “The Problem” featuring Cyndi Lauper, Angie Stone, Morgane Stapleton, Linda Perry, K. Flay, Nona Hendryx, Peaches, Valerie June, Sheryl Crow, and her husband Jason Isbell, who also played on the original track. Last night, Shires and Isbell went on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to play “The Problem” live, and you can watch their performance of the song below.