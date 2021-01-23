Watch Amanda Shires & Jason Isbell Play “The Problem” On Fallon

News January 23, 2021 11:23 AM By Peter Helman

Watch Amanda Shires & Jason Isbell Play “The Problem” On Fallon

News January 23, 2021 11:23 AM By Peter Helman

Yesterday, to coincide with the 48th anniversary of Roe vs. Wade, Amanda Shires released a new version of her abortion rights ballad “The Problem” featuring Cyndi Lauper, Angie Stone, Morgane Stapleton, Linda Perry, K. Flay, Nona Hendryx, Peaches, Valerie June, Sheryl Crow, and her husband Jason Isbell, who also played on the original track. Last night, Shires and Isbell went on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to play “The Problem” live, and you can watch their performance of the song below.

Peter Helman Administrator

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Bruce Hornsby & The Range’s “The Way It Is”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Peter Cetera & Amy Grant’s “The Next Time I Fall”

    4 days ago

    Joe Rogan Says Grimes Did Not Give Dave Chappelle COVID-19

    1 day ago

    Rough Trade Closing Current Brooklyn Location

    4 days ago

    Watch Lady Gaga Sing The National Anthem At Joe Biden’s Inauguration

    3 days ago

    more from News

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest