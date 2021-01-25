In 2020, Ohio indie rock institution Guided By Voices released three different albums, and the last of those albums, Styles We Paid For, just came out in December. So naturally, we now have a new EP from a Guided By Voices side project that basically sounds exactly like Guided By Voices.

The new band Cub Scout Bowling Pins is really just Guided By Voices, and it’s hard to say why they needed a new name. According to a press release, CSBP’s music is “distinctly different from GBV,” but if you can hear any difference between the two bands’ versions of elliptical lo-fi power-pop, then you are better than me at identifying the nuances of Robert Pollard’s various musical adventures.

Still, a new EP of Guided By Voices type beats is not a bad thing! Cub Scout Bowling Pins’ debut EP is called Heaven Beats Iowa, which has to be a Field Of Dreams reference. The songs are all immediate and homespun and catchy, and you can hear them below.

<a href="https://guidedbyvoices.bandcamp.com/album/cub-scout-bowling-pins">Cub Scout Bowling Pins by Guided By Voices</a>

Heaven Beats Iowa is out now on Rockathon Records.