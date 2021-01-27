Pino Palladino & Blake Mills – “Just Wrong”

The producer and multi-instrumentalist Blake Mills had a busy 2020. He produced Perfume Genius’ Set My Heart On Fire Immediately, played on Bob Dylan’s Rough And Rowdy Ways, and released the solo album Mutable Set. This spring, Mills is coming back alongside another eminent musical figure: Pino Palladino, the veteran fretless-bass wizard known for his work with D’Angelo, the Who, Nine Inch Nails, John Mayer, Erykah Badu, and a whole lot of other people. Together, Mills and Palladino have recorded a new album called Notes With Attachments. (I would’ve suggested the title Two Pals, Milling Around. They were smart not to consult with me.)

Palladino has been a legendary sideman for decades, but he’s never released a solo album. Mills and Palladino originally conceived Notes With Attachments as a Palladino solo album, but the project developed as they worked on it over a couple of years. For the album, the duo worked with musicians like D’Angelo drummer Chris Dave, keyboardist Larry Goldings, and saxophonists Sam Gendel, Marcus Strickland, and Jacques Schwartz-Bart.

Lead single “Just Wrong” is a warm, hazy jazz instrumental that takes its time and gives Palladino’s bass plenty of room to move. On the song, Mills plays berimbau, nylon string guitar, fixing reeds, electric sitar, and percussion. Check it out below.

Notes With Attachments is out 3/12 on New Deal/Impulse.