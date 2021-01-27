Watch The Vera Project’s 20th Anniversary Livestream Feat. Ben Gibbard, Perfume Genius, & More

The Vera Project, the community-oriented music and arts space and nonprofit youth organization in Seattle, is celebrating its 20th birthday this year. Today, on the anniversary of their first show, VERA is kicking off a full year of festivies with a livestream program featuring performances from Death Cab For Cutie’s Ben Gibbard and Perfume Genius and appearances by Foo Fighters, TV On The Radio’s Tunde Adebimpe, Jeff Rosenstock, and more.

“The sense of community, and love for the space and the people who were in it, was immediate and palpable,” Tunde Adebimpe says in a statement. “It makes me so happy that it’s still around to provide that inspiration and that community to anyone who shows up, because that’s a life-changing quality.”

The Viva Vera 20 Kickoff livestream begins at 10PM ET. Watch below and find more details about VERA and the celebration here.