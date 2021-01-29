Julia Stone – “We All Have” (Feat. Matt Berninger)

Some incredibly big names have been involved in the rollout for Julia Stone’s new album Sixty Summers. For one thing, St. Vincent produced the whole thing. The video for lead single “Dance” starred none other than Hollywood legends Danny Glover and Susan Sarandon. And now, with today’s new track, we hear Matt Berninger’s contribution to the album.

The National’s singer, who has also duetted with the likes of Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, and Chvrches’ Lauren Mayberry in recent years, shows up on Stone’s new single “We All Have.” According to Stone, “This song is about how everything transforms and moves; even though you feel so shitty at one point, it might shift into something new. Love is all that we really need to be here for —not love with someone else but love in your heart.” Berninger adds, “It’s always really inspiring to hear old friends creating such amazing music. I’ve been a big fan of Julia’s work for a long time, and it was so fun to be invited to be a part of this song!”

Director Gabriel Gasparinatos’ “We All Have” video was shot in Cape Forestier off the coast of Southport, Southern Tasmania. It stars Stone and Jesse Gasparinatos and features an Abalone diver. Watch below.

Sixty Summers is now scheduled for 4/16 release due to delays in vinyl production. Pre-order it here.