Clap Your Hands Say Yeah – “CYHSY, 2005″
Clap Your Hands Say Yeah will release their album New Fragility in just a few weeks. Today Alec Ounsworth and company are back with a new single from the project, one that hearkens back to their moment of extreme viral ubiquity. The pointedly titled “CYHSY, 2005” does not sound much like the band’s 2005 self-titled debut, the self-released wonder that briefly turned them into blog-rock superstars. It’s much softer and dreamier than anything on that album; even Ounsworth’s famous nasal bleat is gentler. They weren’t kidding when they called the album New Fragility.
Still, this is a Clap Your Hands Say Yeah song called “CYHSY, 2005,” so forgive us for seeking some deeper commentary on the group’s fate as hype-cycle sacrificial lambs. According to Ounsworth, the song is about the nebulous concept of “home” and how going on tour can affect it: “Part of being away so often is leaving people behind, and never feeling you’re able to establish conventionally meaningful relationships. You can be searching for stability — being in one place — and discover that that’s an illusion.” He doesn’t specifically reference the hullabaloo surrounding his first album, but we can reasonably assume lines like “Who am I to question fate?” and “All I really wanted to do was stay home” refer to his unease about leaving regular life behind when fame came calling.
Hear “CYHSY, 2005” below.
New Fragility is out 2/12.
