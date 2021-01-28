Clap Your Hands Say Yeah – “CYHSY, 2005″

Still, this is a Clap Your Hands Say Yeah song called “CYHSY, 2005,” so forgive us for seeking some deeper commentary on the group’s fate as hype-cycle sacrificial lambs. According to Ounsworth, the song is about the nebulous concept of “home” and how going on tour can affect it: “Part of being away so often is leaving people behind, and never feeling you’re able to establish conventionally meaningful relationships. You can be searching for stability — being in one place — and discover that that’s an illusion.” He doesn’t specifically reference the hullabaloo surrounding his first album, but we can reasonably assume lines like “Who am I to question fate?” and “All I really wanted to do was stay home” refer to his unease about leaving regular life behind when fame came calling.

Hear “CYHSY, 2005” below.

New Fragility is out 2/12.