Mike D Is Auctioning Beastie Boys Gold Records And VMAs For Charity

Jim Bennett/Getty Images

News January 28, 2021 3:36 PM By Peter Helman

The Beastie Boys’ Mike D is auctioning off various awards, including gold and platinum records and VMA trophies, for charity. Each item is estimated to sell for thousands of dollars on Sotheby’s, and all of the proceeds will go to the Good Eats charity program to feed hungry elementary school children.

“I was never comfortable holding onto or looking at these awards/accolades that we got through the years. Don’t get me wrong — I’m appreciative of them, it’s just not something I need to look at,” Mike D explained on Instragram. “Anyway, I would give them to my mom whenever they came in and she was really happy to have them. Sadly, she died this last year. She was an amazing woman, but that’s a whole other story.”

“Sooooo we are selling some of the stuff that she had (link in bio). I know the shit is pricey and maybe you have none or very little interest. And that’s fine,” the post continued. “But all the $ goes to @goodeatsorg – an awesome charity getting food to kids in need in NYC and beyond.” See below and check out the memorabilia listings here.

