The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

05

Leave it to Squid to kick off an album rollout with a multi-part eight-and-a-half-minute track that transforms from arty punk-funk to noise-laced passages that could almost be pretty in their melancholy if not for how Oliver Judge and Martha Skye Murphy push their voices to unnerved, shredded limits. It's a bold choice, but Squid have long since proven themselves one of the weirder groups emerging from the young generation of guitar bands in the UK and Ireland. They are hard to pin down, roiling and shape-shifting. "Narrator," like prior songs such as "The Cleaner," seems to sum up everything about the group's frenetic, restless energy.



But there's also something a bit darker at play. "Narrator" was inspired by the 2019 film A Long Day's Journey Into Night, unreliable narration, the elision of memory and dream and reality. All of that in turn was complicated by Murphy's contribution to the song's story: pointing out the interactions (and overlaps) between unreliable narrators and toxic masculinity. Just as "Narrator" is musically ambitious, thematically there is ... a lot going on here. "Narrator" suddenly twists around, so that it's not just a discursive, exploratory instrumental workout. It contorts into new shapes as deeper and darker corners of someone's psyche are allowed to manifest through increasingly insistent repetition, aggrieved screams, and, finally, the collapse into droning silence. —Ryan