Rob Zombie – “The Eternal Struggles Of The Howling Man”

New Music January 29, 2021 2:03 PM By James Rettig

Late last year right around (appropriately) Halloween, Rob Zombie announced a new album called The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy, his follow-up to the equally over-the-top 2016 album The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser. He shared lead single “The Triumph Of King Freak (A Crypt Of Preservation And Superstition)” at the time, and today he’s back with the album’s second single. It’s called “The Eternal Struggles Of The Howling Man,” and its chorus goes like this: “The howling man/ Ohywooo-yeah.” It comes attached to a music video made up of live shots and studio footage, which you can check out below.

The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy is out 3/12 via Nuclear Blast.

