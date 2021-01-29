Eric Church – “Heart On Fire”

For the past few months, the country star Eric Church — the current reigning CMA Entertainer Of The Year and also a guy whose music I really like — has been releasing a series of singles, including “Crazyland,” “Doing Life With Me,” and the excellent “Stick That In Your Country Song.” That whole time, Church made it clear that those new songs were part of a forthcoming album, but he didn’t make any announcements about the album itself. Today, Church has unveiled some big plans. He’s not releasing one album. He’s releasing three.

In April, Church will release all three volumes of a new project that he’s called Heart & Soul. Heart, the first album in the series, is out 4/16, with another album called Soul arriving a week later. In between, Church will also release a six-song vinyl EP called & that’ll only be available to members of the Church Choir, Church’s fan club. (He’s not even calling it And. He’s just going with the ampersand.) Altogether, Heart & Soul will have 24 songs. That’s not quite as many as Morgan Wallen included on his new blockbuster Dangerous: The Double Album, but it’s still a pretty wildly ambitious undertaking for a mainstream country star.

Along with all that news, Church has also dropped a new song called “Heart On Fire,” which will serve as the opening track on Heart. “Heart On Fire” is not a Cut Copy cover, and that’s probably a good thing. Instead, it’s a Southern rock rave-up with pounding pianos and wailing backup vocals, and Church sings the hell out of it. Great song! Below, listen to “Heart On Fire” and check out the various Heart & Soul tracklists.

TRACKLIST:

Heart:

01 “Heart On Fire”

02 “Heart Of The Night”

03 “Russian Roulette”

04 “People Break”

05 “Stick That In Your Country Song”

06 “Never Break Heart”

07 “Crazyland”

08 “Bunch Of Nothing”

09 “Love Shine Down”

&:

01 “Through My Ray-Bans”

02 “Doing Life With Me”

03 “Do Side”

04 “Kiss Her Goodbye”

05 “Mad Man”

06 “Lone Wolf”

Soul:

01 “Rock & Roll Found Me”

02 “Look Good And You Know It”

03 “Bright Side Girl”

04 “Break It Kind Of Guy”

05 “Hell Of A View”

06 “Where I Wanna Be”

07 “Jenny”

08 “Bad Mother Trucker”

09 “Lynyrd Skynyrd Jones”

Heart is out 4/16 on EMI Records Nashville. & is out 4/20. Soul is out 4/23. Also, Church and Jazmine Sullivan will sing the National Anthem together at the Super Bowl next week.