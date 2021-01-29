Nopes are an Oakland band who play scuzzy, nasty, piercingly noisy rock ‘n’ roll — “weird core” and “fringe punk” are some of their names for it. In the Bandcamp description for their new album Djörk, Nopes claim allegiance to Drive Like Jehu and the Jesus Lizard, and you know what? That checks out. Djörk comprises 13 aggressively discordant tracks with titles like “Pocket Square Motherfucker” and “Amber Is The Color Of Your Alert.” Alex Petralia yells his lyrics with such blunt intensity that even his bandmates’ volatile racket can’t swallow them up. Even when they take a turn for the melodic on tracks like “Needle Swallow,” it’s the best kind of pure filth. Stream the album below.

<a href="https://hellanaw.bandcamp.com/album/dj-rk">Djörk by Nopes</a>

Djörk is out now on Magnetic Eye Records. Buy it here.