Stream Oakland Noise-Rockers Nopes’ Scathingly Aggressive New Album Djörk

New Music January 29, 2021 1:58 PM By Chris DeVille

Stream Oakland Noise-Rockers Nopes’ Scathingly Aggressive New Album Djörk

New Music January 29, 2021 1:58 PM By Chris DeVille

Nopes are an Oakland band who play scuzzy, nasty, piercingly noisy rock ‘n’ roll — “weird core” and “fringe punk” are some of their names for it. In the Bandcamp description for their new album Djörk, Nopes claim allegiance to Drive Like Jehu and the Jesus Lizard, and you know what? That checks out. Djörk comprises 13 aggressively discordant tracks with titles like “Pocket Square Motherfucker” and “Amber Is The Color Of Your Alert.” Alex Petralia yells his lyrics with such blunt intensity that even his bandmates’ volatile racket can’t swallow them up. Even when they take a turn for the melodic on tracks like “Needle Swallow,” it’s the best kind of pure filth. Stream the album below.

Djörk is out now on Magnetic Eye Records. Buy it here.

Chris DeVille Administrator

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: The Bangles’ “Walk Like An Egyptian”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Gregory Abbott’s “Shake You Down”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Billy Vera & The Beaters’ “At This Moment”

    9 hours ago

    Kaputt Turns 10

    4 days ago

    Album Of The Week: Portrayal Of Guilt We Are Always Alone

    3 days ago

    more from New Music

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest