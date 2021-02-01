Editrix – “The History Of Dance”

New Music February 1, 2021 2:30 PM By James Rettig

At the end of the week, Editrix are releasing their great debut album Tell Me I’m Bad. We’ve heard “Chelsea” and the title track from it so far and today the trio have got another one for us, “The History Of Dance,” which is playful and fun and a little twisted. The band break out into a froth fit for the dancefloor, as Wendy Eisenberg’s helium vocals invite you to cut a rug: “Are you ready for the boogie?/ Are you down to take the chance?/ I wanna see you getting freaky/ Bust a move and find romance.”

There’s an extended sludgy breakdown that builds back up into light and if Editrix haven’t at least captured the history of movement to music in three-and-a-half minutes, they’ve at least provided something that will make you move. In a press release, Eisenberg says that the track “plays with a bunch of different styles of dance/rock music to make a sort of collage party anthem. The lyrics are just about how fun it is to dance with someone you want to dance with.”

Check it out below.

Tell Me I’m Bad is out 2/5 via Exploding In Sound. Pre-order it here.

