Rostam – “These Kids We Knew”

In the years since his 2017 solo debut Half-Light, Rostam has had a hand in some excellent music by other artists, including Clairo’s Immunity and, most recently, HAIM’s Women In Music Pt. III. Along the way he’s still working on his own music, and shared a new song called “Unfold You” a couple months ago. Today, he’s back with another one.

Rostam’s latest is called “These Kids We Knew.” While the title might hint at something nostalgic, the premise of the song is a bit heavier than that. “I was thinking of three generations while I was writing this song,” Rostam explained in a statement. “There’s a generation of adults who don’t see global warming as their problem because they think they won’t be impacted by it. Then there’s a generation younger than mine, who will certainly have to deal with what is happening. In the song I have a fantasy of the younger generation arresting the adults and putting them on trial in the streets of cities around the world. Those are the ‘sidewalk courts’ that I sing about in the song.”

Rostam also mentioned that he wrote “These Kids We Knew” in a “fever-dream state” in March of last year, when he was recovering from COVID. While the song certainly has a hazy, mirage-like quality to it, it’s a good deal warmer and gentler than either being sick with COVID or generational warfare over the climate might suggest. Check it out below.