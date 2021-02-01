The Flamings Lips Announce More Space Bubble Concerts

Last month, the Flaming Lips held their first space bubble shows after months of planning that included a trial run and a postponement due to rising coronavirus cases.

Now, following the pair of shows — which took place over two nights at the Criterion in the Lips’ hometown of Oklahoma City — the Flaming Lips have announced they’re doing it all again, with another two shows that will take place at the same venue on 3/12 and 3/13.

The space bubble shows are purportedly safe live events in which concertgoers and band members are each encased in individual plastic bubbles. In a New York Times article shortly after the first shows, medical professionals expressed skepticism over whether the shows were actually safe.

“I’d need to see how the air exchange was occurring between the outside and the inside of the bubbles to be able to say if it were safe over all or reduced risk of transmission,” one director of global health said. “There is no evidence about the efficacy — or lack thereof — of these bubbles from an infectious disease transmission point of view,” said the dean of the Boston University School Of Public Health.

Tickets for both shows will go on sale this Wednesday (2/3) — more info on that here.