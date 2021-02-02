Palehound – “How Long”

It’s been nearly two years since Ellen Kempner’s DIY indie band Palehound released their excellent Black Friday album. Since then, they’ve released a bunch of one-off singles — “Your Boyfriend’s Gun,” “See A Light,” a cover of Elliott Smith’s “Southern Belle” — and contributed tracks to a couple of compilations. Those singles aren’t throwaways; they’re some of the best things the band has done. Today, we get another one.

The new Palehound joint “How Long” is a brief and vaguely country-ish acoustic ramble. It bright and jaunty, but its lyrics ask some dark questions. For instance: “How long till we look back and say, ‘I can’t believe we lived that way?'” Or: “How long till there rings a bell that signals us, ‘Return from hell?'” Good questions! I wish I knew the answers!

I don’t know whether Kempner is specifically singing about this pandemic era, but if she is, then those questions resonate. It would be cool to get a full Palehound album, and it would be cool if she could tour. For now, though, that slow drip of new songs is working for me. Check out “How Long” below.

<a href="https://palehound.bandcamp.com/album/how-long">How Long by Palehound</a>

“How Long” is out now on Polyvinyl.