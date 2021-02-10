DJ Mayhem – “Interlocked” & DJ Ocean – “Ocean’s Theme”

Later this month, Danny L Harle is releasing his first album called Harlecore — it’s a mixtape-like project exploring a virtual nightclub that houses four different DJs: DJ Danny, DJ Mayhem, DJ Ocean, and MC Boing. All of these different “DJs” collaborate with Harle on tracks that channel his decade worth of maximalist pop into a raucous set.

Last month, we heard two songs from it, attributed to DJ Danny and MC Boing (Harle and PC Music musician Lil Data, respectively), and today we’re getting two more tracks from Harlecore: DJ Mayhem’s “Interlocked” and DJ Ocean’s “Ocean’s Theme.”

Per the album’s Apple Music credits, DJ Mayhem is the moniker of Hudson Mohawke and DJ Ocean is Caroline Polachek and you can certainly hear them on their respective tracks. Check out both songs below.

Harlecore is out 2/26 via Mad Decent. Pre-order it here.