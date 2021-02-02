Sacred Bones Announces Album Created By A Baby Still Inside The Womb

Wanna feel old and unaccomplished? Luca Yupanqui, the toddler-aged daughter of Psychic Ills bassist Elizabeth Hart and Lee Scratch Perry collaborator Iván Diaz Mathé, recorded her upcoming debut album while she was literally still inside the womb. And no, that’s not a joke.

The aptly titled Sounds Of The Unborn was made using biosonic MIDI technology attached to Hart’s stomach, transcribing the vibrations of baby Luca’s in utero movements into synthesizer sound. Her parents mixed and edited the audio from five hour-long meditation sessions into a full-length album while Luca sat and listened in the studio as an infant.

“We did some Super 8 footage during the recording sessions and later we teamed up with artist Victoria Keddie because we love her approach and aesthetic,” Mathé says of the new video for first track “V4.3 pt. 2.” “She processed the film with analog gear and created a visual trip that summarizes what we felt while creating this album.” Watch and listen below.

Sounds Of The Unborn is out 4/2 on Sacred Bones. Pre-order it here.