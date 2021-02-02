Sundance Film Festival took place virtually this year, and its slate of films included Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson’s directorial debut. The Roots’ drummer and bandleader helmed Summer Of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised), a look at the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, aka “Black Woodstock,” which featured Nina Simone, B.B. King, Sly And The Family Stone, and more. Turns out the film was a hit with Sundance judges: It just won the US Grand Jury Prize in the documentary category, prevailing over nine other films.

In a statement to press, Questlove writes, “It has always been a dream of mine to direct films and telling this story has truly been an amazing experience. I am overwhelmed and honored by the reception the film is receiving and want to give special thanks to Sundance, and my production partners: Radical Media, Vulcan Productions, Concordia, Play/Action Pictures and LarryBilly Productions.”

Congrats to Questlove! Let’s hope this becomes available to stream somewhere soon.