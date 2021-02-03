Juan Wauters – “Real” (Feat. Mac DeMarco)

The Beets’ Juan Wauters has announced his new album Real Life Situations, and it features a whole lot of guests. Mac DeMarco, Nick Hakim, Homeshake, and Air Waves are all on the album, among others. And today, Wauters is sharing the Mac DeMarco track, an amiably sunny ramble with a Matthew Volz-directed video of Wauters and DeMarco cruising through Los Angeles. As Wauters explains:

Mac and I met in 2013 when our label Captured Tracks (we were both on the label then) thought it would be a good idea that we meet and do a song. We met and recorded Beatles songs. The tape machine we were working with broke and the songs were never recovered. After that, we never collaborated in any serious way. When I reached out to Mac about the new project I was doing, he was down since the beginning. I happened to be going to LA so we did it at his studio. Mac provided a really safe place to bounce ideas off of each other. We tried a lot of new things and we ended up with this track so special. The song put an end to that awaited collaboration that was the initial impulse behind us meeting and forming a friendship that stood in time.