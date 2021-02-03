Kito, VanJess, & Channel Tres – “Recap”

It has now been a year and a half since the Stereogum staff got to see LA dance-rapper Channel Tres and his two hypemen busting out hyperkinetic choreographed arena-pop dance routines in a basement club in Raleigh. God, that was a fun night. I would like to have a night like that again. Since then, Channel Tres has become an in-demand collaborator — with Baauer and Danny Brown on “Ready To Go,” with SG Lewis and Robyn on “Impact.” A couple of months ago, Channel Tres released his I Can’t Go Outside mixtape, which had appearances from Tyler, The Creator and Tinashe. And now Channel Tres is rapping in a charismatic purr on a smooth new dance-pop single.

The new song “Recap” is a three-way collaboration. The lead artist on the track is Kito, an Australian-born and LA-based producer who previously made the 2020 single “Wild Girl” with Empress Of. The track also features slinky lead vocals VanJess, a pair of Nigerian-American sisters who have worked with Kaytranada.

Kito, VanJess, and Channel Tres recorded “Recap” together at Rick Rubin’s Shangri-La compound, on an AirStream previously owned by Bob Dylan. It’s a warm, spry, engaging piece of dance-pop, and it shows a real sense of chemistry from all three artists. Check it out below.

“Recap” is out now on Astralwerks.