Cardi B – “Up”

Last year, Cardi B had a massive commercial (and critical) success with “WAP,” her raunchy hit with Megan Thee Stallion. It’s been just about three years since the release of Cardi’s debut album, Invasion Of Privacy, and a lot has happened in Cardi B world since then. She’s a bigger star than ever, with acting gigs and Super Bowl ads, and it seems about time for a sophomore album.

Enter “Up,” Cardi’s newest single and ostensibly another track that will be featured on her second album, whenever it’s out. Check it out below.

“Up” is out now.