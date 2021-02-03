Trent Reznor Rebukes Marilyn Manson, Calls Resurfaced Story “A Complete Fabrication”

Since being accused of “horrible abuse” by his ex-girlfriend Evan Rachel Wood and several other women this week, Marilyn Manson has been dropped by his record label and talent agency and edited out of multiple TV shows. And now, Pitchfork reports, Manson’s former friend and collaborator Trent Reznor has shared a statement rebuking him.

Although their relationship has soured in more recent years — in a 2009 interview, Reznor called Manson “a malicious guy” who will “cross any line of decency” — Reznor signed Manson’s band to his Nothing Records label and produced their first two albums in the ’90s. And a passage from Manson’s 1998 autobiography The Long Hard Road Out Of Hell, which resurfaced on social media yesterday, contains a story about Manson and Reznor allegedly assaulting a drunk woman together.

In a new statement shared with Pitchfork, Reznor denounces Manson and says that the story in his autobiography was completely made up. “I have been vocal over the years about my dislike of Manson as a person and cut ties with him nearly 25 years ago,” Reznor says. “As I said at the time, the passage from Manson’s memoir is a complete fabrication. I was infuriated and offended back when it came out and remain so today.”

Reznor isn’t the only one of Manson’s former collaborators who has spoken out against him. MetalSucks reports that Limp Bizkit guitarist Wes Borland, who played in Manson’s band from 2008 to 2009, called Manson “a bad fucking guy” and supported his accusers on his livestreamed Space Zebra podcast: “Marilyn Manson … I was in the band for nine months. He’s not a great guy.”

“Every single thing that people have said about him is fucking true,” Borland continued. “So relax about the allegations towards the women … like when people say [bad things about] these women that are coming after him right now … fuck off, they are speaking the truth … I was there when he was with Evan Rachel Wood, I was at his house, it’s not fucking cool … Sorry to take this to a dark place, but that guy is cancelled, goodbye, don’t let the door hit you on the way out.”