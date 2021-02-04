Phoebe Bridgers is the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this weekend. The show’s promos just dropped and they feature guest host Dan Levy and cast member Aidy Bryant mostly talking about what songs Bridgers will sing. In the first bit, Bryant says she expects hilarious, Weird Al level songs; in the second, Levy asks whether Bridgers will write a song about him.

This is Bridgers’ first appearance on SNL, though she’s made the rounds on the late-night talk show circuit. Her sophomore album Punisher came out last year.

Watch her SNL promos below.