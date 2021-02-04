Dan Levy Asks Phoebe Bridgers To Write A Song About Him In SNL Promo

News February 4, 2021 8:52 PM By James Rettig

Dan Levy Asks Phoebe Bridgers To Write A Song About Him In SNL Promo

News February 4, 2021 8:52 PM By James Rettig

Phoebe Bridgers is the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this weekend. The show’s promos just dropped and they feature guest host Dan Levy and cast member Aidy Bryant mostly talking about what songs Bridgers will sing. In the first bit, Bryant says she expects hilarious, Weird Al level songs; in the second, Levy asks whether Bridgers will write a song about him.

This is Bridgers’ first appearance on SNL, though she’s made the rounds on the late-night talk show circuit. Her sophomore album Punisher came out last year.

Watch her SNL promos below.

James Rettig Administrator

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ On A Prayer”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Madonna’s “Open Your Heart”

    4 days ago

    Weezer & Foo Fighters, Last Alt-Rockers Standing

    2 days ago

    Album Of The Week: Black Country, New Road For The First Time

    3 days ago

    Morgan Wallen Apologizes For Yelling Racial Slur, Country Radio Pulls Him From Rotation

    2 days ago

    more from News

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest