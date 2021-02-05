Eric Church – “Lynyrd Skynyrd Jones”

Last week, Eric Church announced he was gearing up to release a bunch of new music. His latest project, Heart & Soul, is billed as a triple album, with Heart and Soul being two sister releases and & being a fan-club exclusive EP for the Church Choir. So far we’ve heard several songs from the collection, starting with “Stick That In Your Country Song” way back in June of last year, and continuing up through “Crazyland,” “Doing Life With Me,” and “Heart On Fire.” Today, he’s back with some more.

Church technically released not but one two songs today. One of them, “Lone Wolf,” comes from &, and accordingly it seems like it’s currently only available to Church Choir members. But for the rest of us, there’s also “Lynyrd Skynyrd Jones,” the closer of Soul and, thus, the closer of the whole multi-part project. “Lynyrd Skynyrd Jones” is a meditative little character sketch, the story of a boy named for the concert his parents met at, and his long journey back towards meeting his father. The reveal there is a Skynyrd reference, one of several in the song.

Check it out below.