Oscar Scheller – “I’m Enough” (Feat. MUNA’s Katie Gavin)

Oscar Scheller has been kicking out fascinating, enjoyable indie-pop for years now, and lately he’s found some success producing beats for the outrageous SoundCloud rap/pop star hybrid Ashnikko. Today, ahead of his new solo album Boys Cry, he’s back with a melancholy but upbeat new track that pairs him with Katie Gavin, singer for the excellent alt-pop band MUNA. It’s called “I’m Enough,” and Scheller explains it like so:

I was in New York as I’d flown out to see a girl there, but it didn’t work out how I had imagined. I was super bummed and after aimlessly wandering the streets of Manhattan I wrote two songs and one was “I’m Enough.” It was my response to the experience, a sort of conversation with myself to remind myself I am enough, with or without someone. No need for external validation or acceptance. It’s really important to keep reminding yourself of that however “Live Laugh Love” it sounds, it’s the gospel.