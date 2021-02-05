Oscar Scheller – “I’m Enough” (Feat. MUNA’s Katie Gavin)
Oscar Scheller has been kicking out fascinating, enjoyable indie-pop for years now, and lately he’s found some success producing beats for the outrageous SoundCloud rap/pop star hybrid Ashnikko. Today, ahead of his new solo album Boys Cry, he’s back with a melancholy but upbeat new track that pairs him with Katie Gavin, singer for the excellent alt-pop band MUNA. It’s called “I’m Enough,” and Scheller explains it like so:
I was in New York as I’d flown out to see a girl there, but it didn’t work out how I had imagined. I was super bummed and after aimlessly wandering the streets of Manhattan I wrote two songs and one was “I’m Enough.” It was my response to the experience, a sort of conversation with myself to remind myself I am enough, with or without someone. No need for external validation or acceptance. It’s really important to keep reminding yourself of that however “Live Laugh Love” it sounds, it’s the gospel.
Hear “I’m Enough” below.
Boys Cry is out 2/15.