Gender Roles – “Dead Or Alive” & “So Useless”

New Music February 8, 2021 10:34 AM By Chris DeVille

Gender Roles are a charged-up and catchy indie rock band out of Brighton — or in their own words, “just 3 silly sausages in Brighton, making loud music for fun.” They’ve got a new 7″ coming out on the esteemed Big Scary Monsters label at the end of March, but both songs are already online now. Both “Dead Or Alive” and “So Useless” blast from your speakers with more melody and energy than you’d expect from silly sausages. The music is probably not going to change your life, but it is indeed a lot of fun. Listen below.

