Radiohead’s Colin Greenwood Writes Op-Ed About Post-Brexit Touring

Among the downsides of Britain’s exit with the European Union is the effect that will be had on touring musicians both inside and outside of the country, who now do not have free movement between Britain and the rest of the continent. Radiohead bassist Colin Greenwood wrote an opinion piece for The Guardian lamenting the new reality and imploring the UK government to renegotiate provisions for touring in Europe.

He starts by reflecting on Radiohead’s early days of touring, both before and after Europe adopted the euro, and how open access to other countries was paramount to the band’s success.”Like Hamburg to the Beatles, Europe was crucial to our growth as a band,” he wrote. “It allowed us to see ourselves untethered from our UK roots and to imagine a life in music that could reach audiences everywhere.”

“…As a musician who wants to jump on the Eurostar and go play, my heart sinks at all the new costs and kerfuffle – and I’m lucky enough to afford it,” Greenwood continued later on. “I’m worried for all the brilliant crew who have carried us as a band for nearly 30 years. They are our family on tour, many from Europe themselves, and need to be able to travel freely and work with companies across the world.”

“It is time for the UK government to admit it didn’t do enough for the creative industries during the Brexit negotiations and look to renegotiate on the provision for touring in Europe,” he wrote at the end, concluding:

My country’s music is great because it scorns borders and boundaries; it is a great patriotic source, a force of confidence, joy and shared passions. I am proud of my country and all the music it has exchanged with the world, and I am sure that pride is felt across all ages and cultures in the UK. It is the antithesis of the culturally pinched nationalism that is Brexit, and its diminishment would deprive us all.

Read his full piece here.